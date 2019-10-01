Missing Hastings woman may have travelled to Eastbourne

Police are concerned for the well-being of a woman who disappeared from her supported accommodation in Hastings and is thought to be suffering from depression.

Carole Jarrett, 54, has not been seen since 8.30am today (Tuesday, October 1), and it is not known what she is currently wearing.

She was last seen in Ashburnham Road where her supported accommodation is.

Police said two jackets have gone from her room - a hooded waist length-jacket, black, possibly with grey sleeves and a rain coat, also hooded and waist-length, blue with white speckles.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with a tanned complexion and blonde, shoulder-length hair.

Police said it is thought she may have travelled from Hastings to Eastbourne, although she has left behind her purse, mobile phone and other personal items.

Anyone seeing Carole, or knowing her present whereabouts, is asked to call police on 999, quoting serial 308 of 01/10.