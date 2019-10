A woman who went missing from her supported accommodation in Hastings yesterday (Tuesday, October 1) has been found.

Carole Jarrett, 54, disappeared at around 8.30am.

She was last seen in Ashburnham Road where her supported accommodation is.

Police said she was located on the seafront at around 5.30pm the same day following a nine-hour search and a public appeal for help in tracing her.

Police would like to thank all those who shared concerns for her well-being.