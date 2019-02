Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Chloe Stevenson, 16, was last seen in Uckfield on Wednesday (February 13), according to police.

Police say she could be in the Eastbourne, Hastings, Hailsham, or Brighton areas.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build with a tattoo on the right arm and lip and nose piercings.

Report to police online or call 101 and quote the reference 575 of 15/02.