Missing Carlisle teenager may be in Peterborough or Hastings areas

Police trying to locate a missing Carlisle teenager believe he may have travelled to the Peterborough or Hastings areas.

Joseph Charlott, aged 16, has been missing since October 25.

Officers are asking that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as being, white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

Joseph has family connections to both Peterborough and Hastings, and is believed to be frequenting those areas of the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Constabulary on 101.