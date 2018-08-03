Miss Hastings competing for the Miss Great Britain crown in competition

A woman will be heading to the national finals of this year’s Miss Great Britain contest.

Georgina Emery, 23, has already been crowned Miss Hastings GB 2018 and is competing in the final next month.

She was shortlisted in June after entering a web selection for the Miss Great Britain final.

Georgina, who lives in Sedlescombe, said: “I am very honoured to be representing Hastings and look forward to competing in an event with other woman from entirely different backgrounds.

“I find beauty pageants a very intriguing, empowering and incredibly captivating experience. An experience that has made me into a stronger, more independent woman and allows me to feel confident in my own skin in front of other young women.

“I feel I am a good contender for the Miss Great Britain title. My fun-loving and carefree attitude helps me to be able to make friends quickly due to the ease at which people feel they can approach me with.

“Being able to look for the best in all people and situations, as well as having the ability to share my positivity with others, makes me a likeable, approachable and empathetic young woman.

“Raising money for charity is a flourishing passion of mine which I seem to be taking up on a much more frequent basis.

“The events/challenges that I tend to take on are physical challenges that require me to push myself to my limit, which undoubtedly comes from my sporting background.

“This started a few years ago, where I swam 5K and raised almost £300 for charity. This year, I ran the Hastings Half Marathon for Demelza. Despite the tough conditions, I managed to complete it and raise more than £400 for my chosen charity.

“I will be doing a few more fundraising events locally while raising money for Global Make Some Noise.

“Global Make Some Noise is an incredible charity which supports brilliant, small charities all across the UK. These charities help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. To date they’ve raised more than £11 million and supported 192 amazing charities and projects all around the UK, helping them to provide life-changing support and vital services to around 56,403 youngsters.

“I am sponsored by a company called P&S Electrical, which has been incredibly supportive on my journey to the final. The support I am receiving from Peter and the team is truly incredible and I cannot thank them enough, I hope to do them all proud in the final.”

