Minute’s silence held for ‘true Hastings man’ Ion Castro

Hastings Borough Council held a minute’s silence to pay tribute to a former councillor and ‘true man of Hastings’ at a meeting this week.

Councillors made the gesture at a full council meeting on Wednesday (October 17) in memory of former Labour councillor Ion Castro, who passed away at St Michael’s Hospice on Thursday, August 30.

Mr Castro was a popular local figure and a passionate community organiser, known for his key roles in the care of the Happy Harold bus, the Old Town carnival committee and a great many other projects throughout the town.

Addressing the council chamber, Hastings mayor Nigel Sinden said: “Before we start business today I would like us all to give a minute’s silence and thoughts to a past councillor and a friend of the town.

“Ion Castro was known to many here and many more in the town for his love of everything Hastings, the photos of the past and for Happy Harold.

“He was a true Hastings man and will be missed.”