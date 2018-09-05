Mind, body and soul, free event in Battle for those with a disability or in caring roles

People with a disability and those in caring roles are invited to attend an event in Battle next week to find out more about the support available to them.

The free accessible mind, body and soul event will take place at the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle, on Wednesday, September 12, 11-2pm.

It will offer a fun and interactive way for people to find out more about the support available in the district from a range of organisations. It will also give people the chance to have a health check, learn about the benefits of mindfulness, find out about hearing and sight support and get legal advice.

The event is being staged by organisations including Rother District Council and Rother Voluntary Action, with funding from both those bodies and from Heringtons solicitors.

Cllr Joy Hughes, Rother District Council lead member for housing, welfare and equalities, said: “There is a wealth of support available in the district for disabled people and carers that many people may not be aware of.

“This event will allow people to come and talk to the organisations directly, meet new people and – as the name of the event suggests – to see how they can benefit their mind, body and soul.

“It’s also a great opportunity for organisations working in Rother to get together and speak to each other about how they can work together for the benefit of people in the district.”

Refreshments will be served, while anyone who needs assistance with transport is asked to call 01424 787866 or email debbie.peters@rother.gov.uk

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)