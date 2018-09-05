Messing about on the river in Rye

The Rye Festival of the Sea takes sets sail with a wealth of fun for all ages, this Sunday (September 9).

The event starts at 11.15am with the much enjoyed raft race around the fishing key in Rye. Starting at Monkbretton Bridge, with a parade for all participants and audience through the town, the winning rafts will be awarded their prizes on the Strand stage at 1pm.

The winning raft is sponsored by Cllr Andi Rivett, Rock Channel Marine who also crafted the winner’s trophy, and the most fun raft is sponsored by Rye Shoes.

Organiser of the event, Rebekah Gilbert says it is a brilliant day out. “There will be an afternoon of great music, food, drink, a wide variety of stalls (a mix of charity and commercial) and information, including the RNLI and Rye’s Fire and Rescue team,” she said.

“For younger participants there will be a sea-themed fancy dress competition, and readings by the Town Cryer of Captain Pugwash stories in the Rye Heritage Centre, plus rides.

“At the end of the day there will be the traditional tug of war competition and we are looking for teams to have a laugh and take part. There is a £50 prize for the winning team.”

“All in all this is a great family fun day out for all, come and try Rye Festival of the Sea!”

Some of the money raised from the raft race is donated to the RNLI.

Sponsorship is by Douglas Rowe finance and other local businesses.

For more information and entry forms for the competitions or to have a stall along the Strand, visit the website at: www.ryefestivalofthesea.co.uk or facebook.

