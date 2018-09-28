Memorial service for those who died in Battle of Britain

The anniversary of the Battle of Britain was remembered at a special service held at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Bexhill.

Among those attending the service was Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad and Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

The Battle of Britain memorial Service was organised by Royal Air Forces Association 1066 Branch.

Cllr Azad commented: “It was a great honour to be invited this morning to the Battle of Britain Memorial Service organised by Royal Air Forces Association 1066 Branch.

“It was a pleasure to meet the all the organiser, distinguished guests and residents of Bexhill.

“I would like to take few minutes to pray for those who have sacrificed their lives to allow us the freedom we have today.

“I also want to praise God for those who with wisdom and insight laid the foundation of the Royal Air Force and let us remember with gratitude the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women of the Royal Air Force, the Fleet Air Arm and the Allied Air Forces.

“We remember too their successors who today are serving throughout the world.

Nationally, The 2018 Battle of Britain Thanksgiving Service was held in Westminster Abbey on Sunday 16th September.

The Battle took place in the period between 10th July and 31st October 1940. Of the 2,936 British, European and Commonwealth airmen, 544 lost their lives during the battle and a further 795 did not live to see the final victory in 1945.

