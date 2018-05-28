Memorial race event raises superb sum in aid of St Michael’s Hospice

The annual Barry Gurr Memorial Raceday returned to Lingfield Park Racecourse on Friday 11th May, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Laura Sully, said: Over 260 people attended the memorial day, twinned with the racecourse Ladies Day and the atmosphere was brilliant.

There were seven races in total, with the 2nd race dedicated to Barry Gurr, a raffle and a wonderful silent auction, which all contributed towards the fabulous total raised, £8,725.

Santander Hastings also gave a generous donation of £1,500 towards the event total.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Tim and Louise Reeves, who so kindly organises this event every year in memory of their close friend, we would also like to thank Lingfield Park Racecourse, all the booklet sponsors, the coach drivers, and to everyone who attended.

“It was an absolutely brilliant day out and we’re looking forward to next year’s event already”.

“To keep up to date on Hospice events and news, please follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmichaelshospice or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.

St Michael’s Hospice provides excellent holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.

They need to raise over £10,000 every day to run the Hospice and continue their vital work.

