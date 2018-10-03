Member of Sussex Police staff suspended amid misconduct probe

A member of staff at Sussex Police has been suspended amid an investigation into misconduct.

The force said the civilian member of police staff is the “subject of an investigation into a matter of misconduct”.

A spokesperson at the force said, “We ensure that all staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences of any abuses of position.

“People can be confident that any report will be investigated and addressed. Those who are found to have committed misconduct could face dismissal and prosecution.”