Meeting Father Christmas in Hastings Old Town on Saturday: Everything you need to know.

Following last year’s success, Santa’s helpers are returning to Hastings Old Town for some more free family festive cheer says St Michael’s Hospice.

Christmas on the Coast takes place at the Stade Hall on Saturday, December 8 from 11am - 4pm and will provide a fabulous day out for all the family with lots of free activities.

SEE ALSO: Is this the most unusual pub toilet in Sussex?

Children will be able to meet Father Christmas and his elves and get a small present and there will be Christmas crafts and writing letters to Father Christmas - who always replies.

You can also try your hand at decorating gingerbread.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The Secret Present room, our most popular attraction from last year - will also be making a return.

This will give all attending children a chance to pick and wrap a present for a special adult in their life, giving that person a gift they didn’t expect.

“In addition to the free activities above you can also enjoy a raffle, tombola, festive refreshments, face painting, Hospice Retail stall and a collection of Christmas stalls for an extra cost.”

Admission to the event is free but donations to the hospice would be welcome.

For more information contact fundraising on 01424 457959.

St Michael’s Hospice would like to say thank you to The Property Pad and Radfield Home Care for sponsoring this event.

The hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother.

See also: Homeless man jailed for attacking woman in newsagents.

See also: Facebook users give Hastings Wetherspoons the thumbs down.