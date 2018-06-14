Meet local charity at Sainsbury’s

Come and meet Homecall’s Scheme Manager, Leah Norman along with volunteers and supporters at Bexhill Sainsbury’s on Saturday June 16, where the local charity is having a promotion and collection day.

Leah Norman said: “We will be ready to answer any question and give out leaflets about Homecall.

“We will also be collecting any donations of sweets for our Sweet Tombola which will be at our next event also in July.

“Homecall is a registered charity who offers a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill. We provide a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and ongoing fundraising events.

“Homecall currently maintains a list of between 50 and 60 Volunteer Visitors with a similar number of Clients.

“Through our network of trained and vetted Volunteer Visitors we offer regular visits to Clients usually once a week, to help with a variety of tasks made difficult by sight loss.

“Our Volunteer Visitors help the substantially visually impaired maintain their independence, stay in their own homes and relieve social isolation enabling access to the community.”

For further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email leah.homecall@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill.

