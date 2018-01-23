Mayor unveil’s new mural at train station Talented local artists’ ‘Welcome to Hastings’

Rail travellers who pass through Hastings train station will be greeted by a spectacular new work of art thanks to the talents of seventeen local artists from Zoom Arts. The mural entitled ‘Welcome to Hastings’ depicts Hastings’ culture and lifestyle in a variety of artistic mediums and discipline’s and is made up of approximately over 200 individual pieces of art and photography. The mural was unveiled on January 10, by the Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers who cut the ribbon, and Hastings station’s new manager, Simon Newbury.

The mural, which is situated in the seating area to the right of the ticket barriers, was commissioned and funded, in its entirety, by Zoom arts and replaces their previous Hastings railway station mural ‘The Red Ladies’.