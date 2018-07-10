Mayor officially opens The Sara Lee Trust’s new Silverhill charity shop

Local charity The Sara Lee Trust’s new charity shop at Silverhill was officially by the Mayor of Hastings, Councillor Nigel Sinden, last Saturday (July 7).

After declaring the store (which is based at 35 Sedlescombe Road North) open, Cllr Sindon spent time meeting customers, staff and volunteers and commented on the great work provided by the Trust, who support more than 600 local people every year, who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses through the provision of free psychological and therapeutic support.

Emma Dell, retail manager for the Trust, said: “We had a fantastic time celebrating the opening of our new shop. I thank the Mayor for his attendance and support of the occasion.

“We rely on the income from our network of shops to fund our services and hope the shop continues to be as successful as the first day of opening.

“We are looking for volunteers to join our shop team. If anyone can spare three or more hours a week between 10am and 4pm we would love to hear from them. Please pop into the shop or call 01424 319599.”

The Trust needs pre-loved items to sell in the shop; bric a brac, china, glassware, kitchen items, pictures and electrical items. Donations can be taken to the shop, Monday-Saturday, 10-4pm. The Trust provides a free collection service for furniture and other large items. To arrange a collection, call 01424 272358 or email: donationcentre@saraleetrust.org

For more information about The Sara Lee Trust visit: www.saraleetrust.org

