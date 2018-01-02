Mayor becomes honorary member of the usually all male Winkle Club

Traditionally an all-male Club, Hastings Winkle Club has taken the rare decision to invest current Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers, as an Honorary Member.

The ‘induction ceremony’ was held on January 30 on board ‘The Enterprise’ fishing lugger in the Fishermen’s Museum.

Honorary Membership of the famous 117 year old Club is only given in exceptional circumstances and Judy Rogers joins a select band of women, including the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, to be offered the honour.

Winkle Club Vice Chairman Richard Stevens, explained: “Honorary Membership is only considered when the candidate is thought to have made an outstanding contribution to our Club, our local community or to the country as a whole.

“Our main committee voted overwhelmingly to accept her as an Honorary Member. It was recognised that Judy has worked tirelessly whilst performing her role as Hastings First Citizen and she deserves every praise for that and the support she has shown, not only for the Winkle Club but for countless events, clubs and organisations within Hastings,’

The Mayor said: “I feel very proud and honoured to have been accepted as an Honorary Member of the historic Hastings Winkle Club and will continue to offer them all the support I can.”

The Mayor received her winkle and membership card from Winkle Club Chairman, Richard Read in a ceremony conducted by Richard Stevens.