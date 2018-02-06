Masked men rob Hastings store at gunpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pair of masked men held a Hastings shop manager at gunpoint this morning (Tuesday, February 6).

Police say the robbery took place at the Premier Store at around 7.10am, while the 34-year-old manager and a 45-year-old man assisting him were preparing for the day. Neither was hurt but the men made off with cash and cigarettes from behind the counter..



The suspects are both described as being black men who were wearing balaclavas, dark jackets and grey-coloured jogging bottoms. One of the men is described as being 5ft 10in tall, stocky and aged between 25-30 years old. He carried what appeared to be a black hand gun, although this was not fired.



Police say the second suspect was younger - aged in his late teens or early 20s - and was between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall.



After leaving the store, police say both men ran off down an alleyway towards West Street.



Anyone who saw the incident or who may have other information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 178 of 06/02. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.