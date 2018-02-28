Marathon couple take three epic challenges to raise cash for charity

A local couple have taken on the epic challenge to run not one, but three marathons in their quest to raise funds for Hastings based support charity Education Futures Trust.

Claire O’Neill and William Peters set the pace for their challenge earlier this month with the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon. The couple ran alongside 1,500 competitors on Sunday, February 18, to complete the challenging course in 1:53 minutes. Next on the agenda is the 34th Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday, March 18 which promises another demanding 13.1 miles for the duo. This will be swiftly followed by the biggest challenge of all – the 26.2 mile Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 22.

Claire says they hope to raise more than £600 for EFT by running the three marathons. “Will and I wanted to raise money for EFT as my mum is a keyworker there and she has seen first-hand the amazing work the charity undertakes with families and children in the Hastings and St Leonards area.

“All money donated to EFT is used to benefit families, adults and children who just sometimes need a chance to change their lives. EFT provide the opportunities by running all sorts of activities, including wellbeing and parenting courses, school support, volunteering and alternative provision.”

Simone Brooke of EFT said: “I would like to wish Claire and William the best of luck and thank them for their continued efforts and enormous support so far.”

To sponsor Claire and William visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/hastingshalfforeft/454677