Many young people in Hastings and Rother will spend Christmas caring for others - now a local law firm has recognised their efforts.

A local law firm is a bringing a smile to the faces of young adult carers this Christmas.

Heringtons Solicitors has presented a group of 30 East Sussex young adult carers with Christmas goody bags, as part of its support of Care for the Carers - its Charity of the Year.

Heringtons has offices in Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Rye.

Tracey May, Vulnerable Client Services Executive from Heringtons commented: “Our colleagues from each of our offices across East Sussex were delighted to make donations for the young adult carers’ gifts, to help mark Carers Rights Day on Friday 30 November.

It was a huge team effort across all the offices and everyone got behind the idea, from donating contributions to purchasing the gifts, packaging and delivering the goody bags in readiness for the young carers’ Christmas party.

Young adult carers are vital in supporting family members and friends and we wish them and all the team at Care for the Carers a very Merry Christmas.”

Jennifer Twist, Chief Executive at Care for the Carers, a charity that supports unpaid carers across East Sussex, said: “We would like to thank all Heringtons staff for their generous support, and wonderful fundraising. It was such a lovely surprise for our young adult carers to receive Christmas presents at their Christmas Party this year.

“It helped them to feel extra special, cared for and gave them a real treat.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for carers, and can actually feel very lonely. That’s why it’s so important to support young adult carers at this time of year.

“The gifts that they received from Heringtons have shown that they are not alone, and that the amazing support they provide to the people they care for is hugely valued.”

Rachel Hesterbanks, Young Adult Carer Lead at Care for the Carers said of the reaction of the young adult carers when presented with their Christmas goody bags: “They were really touched, particularly when opening the beautiful glass angels, that had been handcrafted especially for the young adult carers by local crafts lady Sandra Bayley of Bijoux Bibelot Glass and the message written on it, which read ‘A little angel for a caring angel’ – they really appreciated that.”

Care for the Carers is an independent charity supporting unpaid carers across the county. The charity provides free practical and emotional advice and a range of services such as counselling, support groups and training.

A carer is someone who provides unpaid care and support to a family member or friend who has a disability, illness, mental health problem or who needs extra help as they grow older.

