Man wanted for ‘serious harassment and stalking’ could be in East Sussex

A man wanted in connection with serious harassment and stalking offences could be in East Sussex.

Police are searching for John Henry Bond, who they say pleaded guilty to bombarding his former partner with a string of threatening text messages and phonecalls between June 13 and June 21, 2018.

John Henry Bond is wanted in connection with serious stalking and harassment

However, the 63-year-old has since failed to appear in court for sentencing and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sussex Police says Bond has connections to East and West Sussex, as well as Poole, Ferndown, Bournemouth, Weymouth and Wimbourne in Dorset, Salisbury in Wiltshire and Ringwood in Hampshire.

If you see him or know where he could be, report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1285 of 13/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.