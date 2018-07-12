Man stabbed in Hastings after late-night disturbance

Police and paramedics were called to a street late last night (Wednesday, July 11) after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

Sussex Police said there was a disturbance in Pinders Road between 10pm and 11pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police found a 20-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg.

“An ambulance attended and it was established that a wound to the man’s thigh had been self-inflicted.

“He was taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards for treatment.”

The spokesman added that no one else was hurt.