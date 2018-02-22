Man sought over vicious attack in Hastings

A man who was attacked in his own home in Hastings has been left with life-changing injuries to his face that will require plastic surgery.

Police said the attack happened at the 68-year-old victim’s home in the West Hill area in the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

The victim. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-180222-131302001

He had spent much of the evening with another man in French’s night club and Club XS in the town before heading off.

Sussex Police said between 4.30 and 5.30am he was subjected to a vicious assault resulting in severe facial injuries.

He had a deep laceration to his cheek, a fractured eye socket and cheek bones, cuts and bruising to his head and nose and a bleed on the brain.

The man was admitted to the Conquest Hospital and later transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital at East Grinstead. He has since returned home.

Police now want to speak to a man in connection with the assault who is described as white and aged 20-25.

He was captured on CCTV leaving French’s in Robertson Street at 3.06am on the morning of the attack and was seen with the victim at the junction with Trinity Street.

Anyone who knows the man or his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Marcross.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.