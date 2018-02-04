Man seriously injured in Hastings seafront crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision on Hastings seafront last night (Saturday, February 3).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.05pm after a collision involving a silver Ford Fiesta and two pedestrians at the junction of Schwerte Way and Eversfield Place by the White Rock Theatre.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-180402-085942001

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that, as a result of the collision, a man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1081 of February 3.

Photos by Dan Jessup.