Man robbed of cash and phone in St Leonards

A man was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and cash on Friday night (March 30).

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses in a bid to catch the culprits.

The robbery happened just after 10.15pm on Friday when the 42-year-old victim was walking home along Pevensey Road, St Leonards.

Just outside St John the Evangelist Church police said he was approached from behind by a group of people and struck by an object before being punched and then further attacked while on the ground.

He had cash and his mobile phone stolen and sustained serious facial injuries for which he is receiving continuing outpatient treatment.

Detective Constable Gregory Montier said: “We are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area.

“If you can help please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 329 of 02/04.”