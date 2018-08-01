Man rewarded for saving woman in sea off St Leonards

A man was awarded the Royal Humane Society Award for helping to save a woman he spotted floating face down in the sea off St Leonards.

In November 2016, Shane Joy had been fishing with Peter Grange when they spotted the woman in the rough and cold water.

They waded out to rescue her by fighting against the strong tide and brought her to the shore before calling the emergency services and saving her life.

On July 10, Mr Joy was presented with his award at Pangdean, in Brighton, by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field and the chief of Sussex Police Giles York.

Mr Joy was presented his award alongside Mr Grange.

