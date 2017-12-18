Man released without charge following St Leonards dog attack

Police investigating an attack on a dog in St Leonards have released a man without charge but are still appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Chapel Park Road, St Leonards on Saturday, December 9) at 2.40pm.

Police said the animal suffered an injury to its head and sadly had to be put to sleep by a vet.

Officers have arrested two men following the incident.

A 44-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and causing an animal to fight but has now been released without charge.

Police added that a 38-year-old man from St Leonards was detained on suspicion of possession of cannabis and being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

He has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 806 of 09/12.