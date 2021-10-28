Man raped in Hastings behind Debenhams

Do you recognise this man? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211028-182657001

Police say a man was raped in the early hours of Sunday (October 24) in an area of bushes off the A259 seafront road behind Debenhams.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are ongoing, police confirmed.

Officers would like to speak to the man in CCTV as part of the ongoing investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any other information which could assist police, please get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Teacup.