Man jailed after attacking vulnerable woman

A 32 year old man from Etchingham has been jailed for six months for two assaults on a woman and for damaging her property.

Oliver O’Brien, of Shrub Lane, Etchingham, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 28.

The offences took place at Heathfield on September 23 and October 17 last year.

He was also found guilty of damaging an iPhone and a glass belonging to the victim and to causing £100 damage to a mirror belonging to her.

He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved a vulnerable victim, that there was a weapon involved and because of previous convictions.

He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

