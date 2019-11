A man has been found dead in Sussex, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a body at a property in Bridge Street, Newhaven, East Sussex, at around 2.50pm on Thursday (November 28).

Bridge Street in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

Upon arrival, they found the body of a 41-year-old man inside the address, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

There are no suspicious circumstances, said the spokesman, and the coroner’s officer has been informed.