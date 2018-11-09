Man ‘falls from bridge’ on A27 at Hove

A man is reported to have fallen from a bridge onto the A27 at Hangleton, Hove, this morning (November 9).

The A27 westbound is currently closed after the incident at about 6.40am, approximately one mile east of the Southwick tunnel, Sussex Police said.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The A27 westbound is currently closed at Hangleton following a report of a man having fallen from a bridge.”

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for the time being; the eastbound carriageway remains open.

Sussex Traffic Watch said at 8am: “A27 westbound remains closed between the Dyke Road junction and Hangleton due to an ongoing police incident queuing traffic from Hollingbury. Local diversion routes also very congested.”

