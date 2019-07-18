Man dies in St Leonards road

An investigation is underway after a man died in a St Leonards road today (July 18).

Emergency services including crime investigation teams are said to be blocking Kenilworth Road after being called to the incident just before 4pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police attended Kenilworth Road just before 4pm where a man has died. It is believed to have been a medical incident. At this time investigations are ongoing.”

A witness said a number of people tried to help the man at the scene. He said, “I tried to resuscitate him. We don’t know exactly what had happened.”

He described the deceased man as young, in his late 20s.