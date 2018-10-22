Man died after walking into sea in Hastings

A man died a day after being pulled from the sea in Hastings, an inquest into his death has heard.

Gary Davies was spotted in the water late on Saturday, May 26, 2018 – the day of his 42nd birthday.

Despite a large police response and treatment from paramedics, he died at Conquest Hospital the following day (May 27, 2018).

An inquest into his death, held at Muriel Matters House, Hastings, on Tuesday (October 16) heard how Mr Davies had left his house in Thomas Brassey Close, St Leonards, on May 26, before he was seen to walk into the sea.

The inquest heard that Mr Davies – a gardener – had been diagnosed with schizophrenia some 20 years before his death.

A record of inquest document said: “In mid May 2018, his mother on whom he depended, was admitted to hospital.

“His brother contacted his GP May 25 because he was concerned.

“He was heard to leave his house on May 26, 2018, and seen to walk into the sea. He was recovered but died of drowning in hospital the next day.”

The medical cause of Mr Davies’ death was found to be drowning, according to the record of inquest document.

Senior coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze returned a conclusion of suicide.

*If you have been affected by this incident, Samaritans can be reached on 116 123.

