Man convicted in Hastings for making threats to petrol bomb home and stab woman’s dog

A Bexhill man has been found guilty of threatening to put a petrol bomb through a woman’s letterbox and threatening to stab her dogs beleieving that she had given evidence against him in proceedings for an offence.

Scott Oliver, 30, of Pankhurst Rise, Bexhill, was convicted when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 16.

The offence took place at Bexhill on April 20 last year. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved ‘nasty threats to the victim, with a child present’. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

