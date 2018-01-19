Man collapses in Hastings town centre

Members of the public rushed to the aid of a man who collapsed in the road this afternoon (Friday, January 19).

Paramedics were called to the scene in Havelock Road just after 1pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Members of the public had come across the man who had collapsed in the road and carried out CPR.

“They helped keep the scene clear and assisted paramedics.

“The patient needed full resuscitation and has been taken to the Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.

“We would like to thank the public’s actions in coming to the aid of this gentleman.”