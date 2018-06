Police investigating thefts from vehicles in Hastings and Rother have arrested a man.

Liam John Nolan, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with an offence of stealing an impact driver, combi drill and cash to a total value of £270 from a van parked in De Cham Road, St Leonards, between May 14 and May 26.

Police said Nolan appeared before magistrates in Brighton on Friday (June 8) and was remanded in custody to await further proceedings.