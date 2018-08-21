Man banned from being drunk and anti-social in public in St Leonards

Anti-social behaviour in St Leonards by a man has led to local magistrates issuing him with a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Police said the order, which became active last Wednesday (August 15), means Dean Walker, 31, of no fixed address, is now prohibited from being drunk in public, possessing alcohol in a public place, behaving in any way causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and from acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner.

He must also attend and engage with alcohol misuse appointments.

Police said failure to comply with the order means Walker, who is unemployed, commits a criminal offence for which he may be sent to prison.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings police prevention team, said: “CBOs are available for persistent and repeat offenders whose criminal, nuisance and/or anti-social behaviour continually impacts on the community.

“We will robustly target such offenders and a CBO means a court can restrict their behaviour by imposing conditions which may result in imprisonment if they breach the order.”

​Information about criminal offences can be passed to police online or by phoning 101. In an emergency, dial 999 and ask for police.