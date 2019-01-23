Man arrested on Bexhill seafront in possession of heroin had two knives with him

A 44 year old Kent man arrested for having heroin at De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, was found to be in possession of two offensive weapons.

Dean Spencer, of Seaway Gardens, St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh, was found guilty of being in possession of a quantity of heroin at De La Warr Parade, Bexhill on June 29, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 11.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of two knives in a public place at Bexhill on the same date.

Spencer indicated a plea of guilty to stealing vehicle registration plates from Rye on June 28.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

