Man arrested following appeal in Hastings assault investigation

A man has been arrested following an appeal for information about an attack on a man in his home in Hastings.

Police said the attack happened at the 68-year-old victim’s home in the West Hill area oin the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

He had spent much of the evening in French’s night club and Club XS in the town before heading off.

Sussex Police said between 4.30 and 5.30am the victim was subjected to a vicious assault resulting in severe facial injuries.

He had a deep laceration to his cheek, a fractured eye socket and cheek bones, cuts and bruising to his head and nose and a bleed on the brain.

The victim, police said, was admitted to the Conquest Hospital and later transferred to the Queen Victoria Hospital at East Grinstead. He has since returned home.

A few hours after an appeal for information was made by Sussex Police yesterday afternoon (February 22), a 20-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested in Hastings on suspicion of a Section 18 assault.

He remained in custody this morning (Friday, February 23).