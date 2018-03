A St Leonards man has been charged with drink driving after a his car was found abandoned on a roundabout this week.

Police say the car, a black was found abandoned on a roundabout in London Road, St Leonards, on Sunday (March 11) at 9.30pm.

The car was found abandoned on a roundabout in St Leonards SUS-180315-163457001

Sebastian Enache, 24, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, has been released on bail to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on March 28.