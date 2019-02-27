Make a Will for free and support St Michael’s hospice, St Leonards on Sea

Seven local solicitors, have signed up to the St Michael’s Hospice Make a Will Month campaign in April.

The event invites individuals to have a basic Will written for free (those taking part will be invited to make a voluntary donation to St Michael’s hospice).

Jo Lyons, St Michael’s Hospice, Individual Giving Fundraiser said: “A very big thank you to all the Solicitors who signed up to our Make a Will Month, generously giving their time and services to the hospice for free.

“They are: EMD Law LLP, Emin Read, Gaby Hardwicke, Gurney Harden, Janet Sinden & Co, Percy Walker & Co and Stephen Rimmer LLP.

“This initiative is a simple way to make a Will while supporting local hospice care.”

For further details visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/will