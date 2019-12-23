Major house fire in Rye

Six appliances are currently dealing with a severe house fire in Winchelsea Road in Rye.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene at 4.15am today (Monday, December 23).

Crews from Rye, Broad Oak, Battle, Burwash and The Ridge and Bohemia Road, Hastings are tackling the fire on the first floor.

A spokesman for ESFRS said the fire had emanated from a bedroom of the property.

It had started to spread to neighbouring properties and all affected residents were safely evacuated.

One resident was handed over in to the care of paramedics after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Crews used 21 breathing apparatus and three main jets to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were also assisted by Sussex Police who used their drone to view the fire.

ESFRS said just before 7.50am today, crews had extinguished the fire and the incident had been scaled down to two appliances.

The remaining crews were left to dampen down the property and carry out salvage.

A fire investigation is due to take place later this afternoon.