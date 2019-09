A major road along Hastings seafront was closed for two hours this morning (September 8).

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the junction with The Bourne at 8.42am.

Police

The spokesman was unable to say whether there had been any injuries, but the road was closed for two hours, causing major traffic disruption.

It was reopened at 10.43am, the spokesman said, but traffic continues to queue along the A259.