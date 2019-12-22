Major flooding affects part of East Sussex – in pictures

A large area of East Sussex is submerged under water after heavy rainfall last night.

Drone images taken by our photographer show the extent of the flooding in Alfriston, East Sussex. Vehicles have been left stranded in floodwater, with long stretches of road impassable. Alfriston Road between Seaford and the A27 remains closed due to the flooding, according to travel reports. A severe flooding warning has been issued for the area. The government website warns that locations including North Street, Willows car park, Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel and River Lane are affected. River levels will continue to rise until around 11pm today, before beginning to fall, according to the flood alert. Today (Sunday) and Monday are expected to be mainly dry, however more rain is forecast for Tuesday.

