Main road in Hastings to close next month

A main road in town will once again be closed for roadworks.

St Helen’s Road is shutting for three days next month for resurfacing.

East Sussex County Council said the closure, which will run from Thursday, September 20, is part of a makeover which will improve the road surface and extend the life of the carriageway.

As well as on St Helen’s Road, East Sussex Highways will be carrying out micro asphalt work on several roads elsewhere in the county in Eastbourne, as well as roads in Heathfield, Lewes, Polegate and Willingdon, starting on Tuesday, August 21 and continuing until the end of next month.

The county council said the process involves a treatment of a mix of bitumen and stone applied to the existing carriageway which seals and shapes the road surface, prevents water ingress and can extend the life of the road by up to 10 years.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “This is a relatively quick and cost-effective method of improving and extending the life of our roads. The result will be a smoother, safer road, which will be better able to cope with the demands of continued traffic for many years to come.

“Initially, there may be some loose stones remaining on the roads so we’d ask motorists to drive carefully and follow the directions of any temporary road signs which may be in place.

“Our highways crews will then return, carry out a final sweep of the roads to remove any remaining loose chippings and to relay any road markings.”

A temporary diversion route will be in place while the road is shut to traffic.

The exact schedule is subject to weather conditions, the county council said.

Last October, St Helen’s Road was shut for several weeks as part of a major resurfacing scheme.

Highways bosses had to alter plans for the roadworks on the road in a bid to minimise disruption to residents and motorists.

The county council came under criticism by residents after it announced the closure.

St Helen’s Road was again closed to traffic just before Easter this year at the end of March for two days from the junction with Elphinstone Road to the junction with Parkstone Road.

More information about next month’s closure can be found at www.eastsussexhighways.com or on Twitter @esccroads.