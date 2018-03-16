Main road in Hastings to be shut

A busy main road will be closed for two days just before Easter.

St Helen’s Road, which was shut for several weeks late last year due to roadworks, will be closed to through traffic from 8pm to 6am from Wednesday, March 28 from the junction with Elphinstone Road to the junction with Parkstone Road.

A letter from East Sussex Highways has been sent to affected residents.

In the letter it said it was carrying out further repairs as there were ‘some areas’ were not completed to the standard the county council expected.

A diversion route will be signed via Elphinstone Road, The Ridge, Junction Road, Sedlescombe Road North and vice versa.

If anyone has any questions regarding the roadworks they can ring East Sussex Highways on 0345 60 80 193.