Main Hastings road to close for four weeks

A main road in Hastings will be closed for four weeks to allow repair work to be carried out.

Work will start on Filsham Road on Wednesday, September 26 and will take place in two phases.

Filsham Road roadworks SUS-180914-131211001

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the works, Filsham Road will be closed to through traffic, in two phases, 24 hours a day. We will do our best to help residents in and out and to access their properties.

“These works are being carried out in two phases to maintain access to St Leonards C of E School and the Gleneagles estate. The phasing of the works and access arrangements can be seen on the map (pictured).

“The existing traffic signals at the junction of A259 will remain live to allow residents access at night.

“There will also be three-way temporary traffic lights in place for one night at the junction with the A259 while this section is being repaired.”

Traffic will be diverted via A259 Bexhill Road, A2102 London Road, Pevensey Road, Upper Maze Hill, The Green and vice versa.