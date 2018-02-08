Magistrates issue order to close down Hastings brothel

Police have shut down a brothel in town.

The Discovery team, based at Hastings Police Station, took steps to secure the closure order.

Sergeant Simon Barden, who heads up the team, said: “We’ve been aware of this property in Russell Street for some time and knew that women were being exploited.

“Working together, we secured a closure order from Hastings Magistrates’ Court to shut down the building, which was being used as a brothel. This means we are protecting potential future victims by removing the platform for exploitation.

“By working together with our partners in the Discovery team, particularly Hastings Borough Council on this occasion, and in conjunction with the landlord we secured this closure order.”

Discovery brings together 16 statutory and voluntary organisations from across Hastings and Rother with the shared aim of seeing victims of modern slavery rescued and supported, and perpetrators brought to justice.

The Discovery office at Hastings Police Station is home to police officers, fire officers, the recently appointed Stop the Traffik Hastings coordinator, and staff from Hastings and Rother councils, the DWP, HMRC, immigration and local charities including King’s Church, who are all working together.

Natalie Williams, who chairs the Hastings Anti-Trafficking Hub on behalf of King’s Church, added: “The great thing about Discovery is that it brings together statutory organisations and charities such as ours to eradicate the horrendous crime of trafficking and modern slavery from the streets of Hastings and Rother.

“We’re committed to helping victims, which means not only working with those who are rescued but also preventing more people from being exploited.”

Members of the public concerned about modern slavery can call the Discovery team via Sussex Police on 101.