Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother areas.

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 24 - January 25.

January 24:

Darius Taylor, 25, of St Helens Park Road, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place at Hastings on September 30 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Bruce Young, 53, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 6. He was fined £73 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Brooklyn Pennells, 20, of Sydney Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Blacklands Drive, at Hastings, on January 9, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police when required and driving with no insurance or licence on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was given a one year conditional discharge and fined £120. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Naz McClarran, 21, of Romborough Way, Hither Green, London, indicated a plea of guilty to charges of being in possession of quantities of heroin and cocaine, with intent to supply, at Warrior Square Station on March 3 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 21.

January 25:

Charlie Cooper, 24, of Lydd, Kent, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 24 last year. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs. Magistrates made a restraining order. They said the reason for the sentence was that it was an ‘offence of violence in a domestic context, involving kicks and punches and aggravated by previous convictions’.

Reece Mitchell, 20, of Lydd, Kent, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 24 last year. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs. Magistrates made a restraining order. They said the reason for the sentence was that it was an ‘offence of violence in a domestic context, involving kicks and punches and aggravated by previous convictions’. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Churchill Avenue, Bexhill, on November 1, whilst disqualified from driving, and to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for one year.

Dean Whitmore, 37, of The Green, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 9 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

James Barnes, 33, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order made by the court, The offence took place at Hooe on January 22. He was fined £50 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Jason Cumber, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric shaver, worth £69.99, from Superdrug at Hastings on January 23. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a coat worth £199 from Marks and Spencers, Hastings, on January 18 and to stealing a coat, worth £99 and bottles of vodka, worth £44, from Marks and Spencers on January 19. The court made a community order, with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £199 in compensation.