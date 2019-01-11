Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne for January 2 - January 8

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 2 - January 8

January 2:

Ashley Fuller, 34, of Magnolia Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 1. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

William Jones, 23, of Butts Field, Hailsham, indicated pleas of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place at Hailsham on December 3. The court made a community order with a requirement that he do 80 days of unpaid work.

Michelle Tuohy, 26, of Fletcher Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a cafe window, The offence took place at St Leonards on July 1 last year. She also indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly making off with intent to avoid payment of a £14.50 taxi payment. The offence took place at Hailsham on August 28. She admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for an offence of battery. She pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and causing £80 damage to a police car at Hailsham on December 3. The court made a community order for all the offences and ordered her to pay £99.50 in compensation.

Santaras Matulevicus, 27, of Patricks Gardens, Gravesend, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on the A27 at Polegate on July 27 last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

January 8:

Bradley Donachy, 24, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 14 last year.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an offence of grievous bodily ham. The case was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 5. He was released on unconditional bail until the court date.