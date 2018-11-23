Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 1 - October 4

Nicholas De-Cillis, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Grand parade, St Leonards, on March 19. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Kirsty Evenden, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at South Terrace, Hastings, on February 23. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Jennifer Green, 32, of Western Road, St Leonards, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Hastings Health Centre, Station Approach, on March 9. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Joseph Harper, of Priory Road, Hastings, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Bar Moda, Hastings, on March 15. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Eva Hart, 47, of Priory Road, Hastings, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside the Odeon cinema, Hastings, on March 16. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Paul Hatol, of St Helens Road, Hastings, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on March 5. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Mary Holmes, 27, of London Road, Bexhill, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping litter and leaving it there in Queens Road, Hastings, on March 9. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Jeff Krcon, 46, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on March 3. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Artjom Lisovskji, 32, of Marina Court, St Leonards, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Kings Road, St Leonards, on March 23. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Fiona Lord, of West Hill Road, St Leonards was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Warrior Square train station, St Leonards, on March 5. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Alex March, of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, was fined £120 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside W H Smith, Hastings, on March 13. The verdict was proved in absence.

October 4:

Bradley Bailey, 30, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, was found guilty of engaging in controlling /coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, at Hastings, between May 1 and August 21. He repeatedly made demeaning comments, sent excessive amounts of online messages including abusive messages, contacted the victim’s family members and work colleagues and attended the victim’s place of work on several occasions. He told the victim what to wear on occasion and placed conditions on gifts in order to ascertain further control, knowing that his behaviour would have a serious effect on her. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Adrus Butkus, 31, of Bryant Road, Kettering, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Queens Road, Hastings, on April 1. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £200 in proseuction costs.